A man has died after falling from height at Pavilion Square in Scarborough.

Emergency services were called at around 10.45pm on Thursday November 4 to the incident on Valley Bridge Road, opposite Scarborough Railway Station.

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a confrontation between two men at a property on Pavilion Square.

As police attempted to engage with the man, aged in his 40s, he is believed to have fallen from a window at the property.

Officers provided medical care while waiting for paramedics to arrive. However, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Incidents involving any serious injury or death where there has been contact with the police must be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who investigate the most serious and sensitive incidents.