Police dog handler found dead at a property in West Yorkshire

A serving police dog handler who began his career in Scarborough has been found dead at a property in West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police were called out to reports of a body inside a home in their local area at 11am on Sunday (yesterday).

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "West Yorkshire Police were called to a household in their area in relation to a sudden death.

"Sadly, on arrival, officers found the body of a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A coroner’s enquiry will be held, but police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

"We can confirm that the man was a serving North Yorkshire Police officer.

The officer has since been identified as PC 1066 Mick Atkinson, who served in the North Yorkshire Police Dog Unit.

Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: “It was with great sadness that I learnt of PC Mick Atkinson’s sudden and tragic death this weekend.

“Mick was a distinguished officer and had been part of the North Yorkshire Police family for 17 years. He started his service as Police Constable in Scarborough and then moved into the Dog Support Unit and became a handler. He was a well-liked and much respected member of the team and of our wider policing family and his loss will be felt profoundly.

“His death has come as a great shock to all of us and our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this extremely difficult time.”