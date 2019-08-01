Police identify man pulled from the water on Scarborough's South Bay

North Yorkshire Police say they now believe they know who the man is who was pulled from Scarborough's South Bay on Sunday.

Enquiries to locate his next of kin are ongoing.after North Yorkshire Police released images of the man's belongings in a bid to identify him, earlier this week.

A spokesperson said: "We would like to thank everyone who shared and responded to the appeal for information.

"Officers from Scarborough have been carrying out enquiries to determine the circumstances around the man’s death, which at this stage are not thought to be suspicious.

"We are not currently in a position to confirm the man’s name."

Just before 8pm on Sunday night, police were called to South Bay beach in Scarborough, after a member of the public had spotted the body of a man in the water.

The man was pulled from the water and efforts were made to save him at the scene. He was transferred to Scarborough District Hospital, but sadly was pronounced dead on arrival.