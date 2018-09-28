Police identify woman found dead in Helmsley property

North Yorkshire Police have identified the body of a woman found dead at a property in Helmsley on Tuesday as Rina Yasutake.

Yasutake, 49, of Bondgate, Helmsley was found on Tuesday around 6pm following an alert from a member of the public.

Three people were arrested in connection with the death, though have been released on bail while investigations continue.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this stage, with police appealing to anyone who knew Rina to come forward.

Tests are currently underway to establish how and when Rina died, however, officers need to establish a timeline of her movements before she died and want to speak to anyone who knew her.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Nichola Holden, said: “We realise this incident has caused concern among the local community in Helmsley and we thank everyone for their understanding while we carry out what is a very sensitive investigation into Rina’s death.

“To assist with our investigation, I am appealing to local people and anyone in the wider area who knew Rina, not just as a friend, but also by sight, to please contact us, no matter when you last saw her. Your information could be vital in helping us establish the timeline prior to her death.”

Anyone who knew Rina, or knew of her, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting incident number 12180179672.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.