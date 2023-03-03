Police in Scarborough launch urgent appeal to find missing 22-year-old Liam Buck
Police in Scarborough have issued an urgent missing person appeal for 22-year-old Liam Buck.
By Duncan Atkins
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Liam was seen at around 6.15pm on Thursday March 2 in the town centre.
It is believed he may have travelled to the Eastfield area.
As part of extensive police enquiries and searches, officers are asking people to keep an eye out for a man matching Liam’s photograph.
If you know where Liam is or have possibly seen him since Thursday evening, contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999. quoting reference NYP-02032023-0393.