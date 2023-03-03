News you can trust since 1882
Police in Scarborough launch urgent appeal to find missing 22-year-old Liam Buck

Police in Scarborough have issued an urgent missing person appeal for 22-year-old Liam Buck.

By Duncan Atkins
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Liam was seen at around 6.15pm on Thursday March 2 in the town centre.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Eastfield area.

As part of extensive police enquiries and searches, officers are asking people to keep an eye out for a man matching Liam’s photograph.

22-year-old Liam Buck
If you know where Liam is or have possibly seen him since Thursday evening, contact North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999. quoting reference NYP-02032023-0393.

