Police incident closes roads surrounding Scarborough’s Brunswick Shopping Centre
Roads have been closed in Scarborough town centre due to a large police presence.
A cordon has been put in place by North Yorkshire Police on Somerset Terrace, Vernon Road and the surrounding area including the roundabout located next to the Palm Court Hotel.
Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly before 11am.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been pictured at the scene.
Images circulating online show two people on the wrong side of a barrier of the Brunswick Shopping Centre car park.
The Scarborough News has contacted North Yorkshire Police for comment.
This is a breaking news story and updates will be made available in due course.