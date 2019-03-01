Police investigate incident of dangerous driving in Eastfield, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following an allegation of dangerous driving in Eastfield.

The incident happened on High Street and the surrounding streets for about 15 minutes from 1pm on Monday, 25 February. The vehicle involved is believed to be a silver Mini One.

In particular officers are appealing for information about any person who has witnessed the car being driven dangerously or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage of the incident to contact them.

Officers are also keen to trace the driver of a green coloured Land Rover which may have been forced off the road by the vehicle and the driver of a car on Moor Lane who had to avoid a collision with the car.

Anyone with information on this offence is urged to contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Dave Williamson. You can also email david.williamson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12190034993.