Police investigate spate of burglaries and thefts in Scarborough

Police are investigating a spate of commercial burglaries and thefts that took place in Scarborough over the weekend.

* Between 10pm and midnight on 23 February damage was caused to a property on Columbus Ravine. (12190034211)

* Overnight, access was gained to a commercial premise on Columbus Ravine. (1219034441)

* At 11.53pm on 23 February a call was made to report an alarm sounding at a commercial premise on Castle Road which had been entered. (12190034730)

* At 12.12am on 24 February officers located a commercial premise on North Marine Road which had been entered. (12190034732)

* Overnight, access was gained to a commercial premise on North Marine Road. (12190034241)

* Between 4am and 11.25pm on 23 February a quad bike was stolen from Lancaster Street. (12190034702)

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a number of offences and has been released under investigation.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious around these times or locations or anyone who has any CCTV/dash-cam footage to call 101 and quote the reference number relating to each incident.

If you want to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.