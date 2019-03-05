Police investigate theft of solar lights from property in Cayton, Scarborough

Police are investigating the theft of solar powered lights from a property in Cayton.

The incident occurred on Carr House Lane at around 9pm on Sunday, 24 February when two men stole solar powered lights from the front of a property.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the mane around the time of the theft on Carr House Lane or West Garth.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact 101, select option 2 and ask for Jamie Manson. You can also email Jamie.Manson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to provide information anonymously then the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.