Police investigate violent incident involving fight between five women in Filey

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a fight involving five women in Filey.

The incident, which police described as "violent", happened outside The Buccaneer pub at 12.50am on Sunday 17 March.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Gemma Johnson. You can also email Gemma.Johnson246@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190047801.