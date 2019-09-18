Police investigating after motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following crash on A64 in Scarborough

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following a crash yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at 5.46pm on Tuesday September 17 on the A64 near the Dunslow Road junction.

The 59-year-old motorcyclist, a local man, was riding a grey Suzuki and suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash.

He was airlifted to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough where he continues to receive treatment.

North Yorkshire Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision, which occurred as the rider approached the roundabout - near the Papa’s fish and chip shop - behind a line of traffic.

Diversions were put in place while the emergency services worked at the scene and the road reopened just before 9pm.

Witnesses and those with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Liam Cromack quoting crime reference number 12190172958.