Police investigations ongoing after woman was attacked in attempted Scarborough robbery

The investigation is still ongoing after a woman was attacked in an attempted robbery in Scarborough.

The incident happened on Sunday, February 24 at around 10.45pm, when the 21-year old victim was walking along the footpath behind the Westwood Campus of Yorkshire Coast College.

She followed the footpath down towards the duck pond on Valley Road and was approached by a man who pushed her to the ground, going through her pockets after doing so.

However, the man ran off up the hill empty-handed, in the direction of Westwood Road, after being disturbed. The victim did not sustain any lasting injuries.

The suspect is described as being of slim build, approximately 5ft 9in tall, and spoke with a “foreign” accent. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black top with the hood pulled over his head and black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes running down the legs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and ask to speak to PC Liam Cromack.

You can also email liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12190034226 when making a call, or emailing.