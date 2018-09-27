Police issue CCTV images after incident at Sports Direct in Scarborough

Police today released CCTV images of three men they want to trace in connection with an incident at a Sports Direct store in Scarborough.

The incident happened on Monday, July 23, when a man was challenged by staff as he tried to leave the store with items he had not paid for.

An image released as part of the investigation.

North Yorkshire Police say two other men then became “aggressive and threatening” towards the staff.

The staff members were forced to let the first man go, although the goods he had been carrying were recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.