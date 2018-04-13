Police issue high risk missing person appeal in Scarborough

Scarborough Police have issued a high risk missing person appeal as they search for a 53-year-old woman.

Sharon Day/Johnson is missing and believed to be in the Scarborough area.

She has black shoulder length hair, a slim build and is approximately 5ft4.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, denim jeans, grey velvet-style converse trainers and may be wearing a big black jacket.

Anyone who has seen Sharon please call 101 and quote job number NYP-13042018-0045.