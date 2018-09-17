Police launch appeal following assault on child in Eastfield

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a child was assaulted in Eastfield.

The incident happened in a play park located in the vicinity of Redfield Way at around 6.30pm on Tuesday, 11 September.

The child was left upset and shaken and sustained minor injuries.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers would like to speak to anyone who might have witnessed the incident or was in the park at the time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Dc284 Angela Martindale.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.