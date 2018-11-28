Police launch Operation Cracker to help the most vulnerable across Filey and Eastfield

Police officers have teamed up with charity workers to keep older residents safe this Christmas.

Operation Cracker is a festive initiative to help protect vulnerable people in Filey and Eastfield over the winter months.

Officers and charity workers visit the community to offer advice.

Officers and volunteers from North Yorkshire Police are working with the Westway Open Arms charity and other organisations, including North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Eastfield Town Council, 95 Alive, NatWest, Scarborough and Ryedale Carers Resource, the YMCA and Beyond Housing.

As part of the campaign, police are visiting local communities (the first visit took place yesterday) to offer crime prevention and welfare advice to older residents and encourage younger ones to keep an eye out for their more vulnerable neighbours.

In addition, as part of Operation Cracker, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue will have a display in Eastfield High Street to connect with the wider public and highlight the importance of fire safety.

On Saturday, 1 December and Saturday 15 December, a roadshow event will be held at Morrison's Eastfield to promote the operation's key safety messages.

Inspector Andy Short, of Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The festive season can be a difficult time of year for some people, particularly older residents who may have little or no family support. The change of weather can mean those with limited mobility can suffer even more, which can make them even more vulnerable.

“During Operation Cracker we’ll be visiting areas where there is a higher population of older people, and making sure they are equipped with the right support to get them through what, for some, can be a tough time of year.

“We’ll be providing advice such as home security and how to keep your valuables safe when you’re out and about, as well as sign-posting partner agencies and local groups that can provide support if they are spending Christmas alone.

“My thanks go to our volunteers and partner agencies for their support and enthusiasm for this operation. Their assistance means we can visit a lot more people and help make their Christmas a safe and secure one.”

The Reverend Sam Foster, leader of Westway Open Arms, said: “It’s such a privilege to work with North Yorkshire Police and other agencies to reach the elderly, vulnerable individuals and families. Christmas is a great opportunity to work together in our community to give hope, support and to remind people that they’re not forgotten about.”

Operation Cracker visits will take place in the Eastfield area on 4, 13 and 15 December. All teams will carry ID and will be accompanied by uniformed police officers.