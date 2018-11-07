Police look for 5ft man in North Face tracksuit after Scarborough burglary

Police are appealing for information after a mobile phone and a toy drone were stolen from flats in Scarborough.

They are trying to identify a 5ft man, aged 18 to 20 "with a fresh complexion" who was seen in the area at the time of the offence

The burglary happened at Northstead Flats, Scarborough between 11am and 12pm on October 30.

North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about a suspect seen in the area at the time of the offence.

"The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet tall, slim build, 18 to 20 years old, with a fresh complexion. He was wearing a full grey North Face tracksuit."

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul O’Neill. You can also email Paul.O’Neill@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.