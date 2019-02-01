Police officer organises charity bike ride from Scarborough to Leeds in memory of much-loved police dog handler Mick Atkinson

A group of 60 people will be completing a charity bike ride challenge in memory of a police dog handler who began his career in Scarborough.

PC Mick Atkinson, 37, died suddenly on October 7 and now Pierre Olesqui has organised the event in honour of his best friend.

The 106.6-mile ride, Michael's police collar number, will begin at Scarborough Police Station and finish at Headingley Stadium, Leeds, on Friday June 14 starting at 6am.

PC Pierre Olesqui, who now works of Harrogate police station, said: "My best friend Michael “AKY” Atkinson was an amazing person who cared for all around him, unfortunately he took his own life in October 2018.

"He did two rides for two charities a few years ago and he always said how proud he was and how challenging they were.

"This is why I have organised this bike ride to challenge myself in the same way in his memory."

Michael and Pierre met at Scarborough Police station and have known each other ever since. Michael was even Pierre's best man at his wedding.

There will be 60 riders and 10 support personnel taking part on the ride including police officers, family, friends as well as people who have heard about the reason for the event and wanted to join in.

"Aky who was loved by all around him is greatly missed and has two charities in 'Mind' and 'Leeds Rhinos Foundation'. We plan to raise as much money as possible which will then be split between his charities," Pierre added.

Donations for the 'Tour de AKY' can be made on the fundraising page here.

Michael was described as "well-liked and much respected member of the team" at North Yorkshire Police.

North Yorkshire Chief Constable, Lisa Winward, said: “Mick was a distinguished officer and had been part of the North Yorkshire Police family for 17 years.

"He started his service as Police Constable in Scarborough and then moved into the Dog Support Unit and became a handler.

"He was a well-liked and much respected member of the team and of our wider policing family and his loss will be felt profoundly."