Police on beat to keep Scarborough area’s elderly and vulnerable people safe this Christmas

Officers and volunteers from North Yorkshire Police will join forces with the Westway Open Arms charity to keep older Eastfield and Filey residents safe this Christmas, as part of an initiative to protect vulnerable people over the festive season.

Operation Cracker will see Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team officers, police volunteers, and other agencies calling on residents – young and old – in areas where there is a high proportion of older people.

Older residents will be offered crime prevention and welfare advice, while younger residents will be encouraged to keep an eye out for their older and more vulnerable neighbours.

Inspector Andy Short, of Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The festive season can be a difficult time of year for some people, particularly older residents who may have little or no family support. The change of weather can mean those with limited mobility can suffer even more, which can make them even more vulnerable.

“During Operation Cracker we’ll be visiting areas where there is a higher population of older people, and making sure they are equipped with the right support to get them through what, for some, can be a tough time of year.

“We’ll be providing advice such as home security and how to keep your valuables safe when you’re out and about, as well as sign-posting partner agencies and local groups that can provide support if they are spending Christmas alone.

Rev Sam Foster, leader of Westway Open Arms, said: “Christmas is a great opportunity to work together in our community to give hope, support and to remind people that they’re not forgotten about.”

The Operation Cracker teams will be out and about in the Eastfield area on Tuesday (November 27) and December 4, 13 and 15.

All teams will carry ID and will be accompanied by uniformed police officers.

Partner agencies and organisations supporting the initiative include North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Eastfield Town Council, 95 Alive, NatWest, Scarborough and Ryedale Carers Resource, the YMCA and Beyond Housing.