Police release CCTV of shoplifting suspects at Boyes store

Police have released CCTV images of two suspects in a shoplifting incident in Scarborough.

On 8 December 2018, a man and a woman went into Boyes on Queen Street and took items without paying. They were filmed on CCTV but have yet to be identified.

Officers from Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team would like the assistance of anyone who is able to help and identify the two people in question.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Nicholas Patrick. You can also email Nicholas.Patrick@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk,

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180228842.