Police renew appeal after balaclava-clad men with handguns raid house at Crossgates, near Scarborough

Police have renewed an appeal for witnesses to a terrifying armed raid at Crossgates, near Scarborough.

Police say that two men, described as wearing balaclavas and holding small black handguns, entered a property in Crossgates at about 8.30pm on Thursday 29 November.

They shouted at two women who were in the property at the time, and removed all phones and car keys before leaving.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This is an extremely concerning incident, and an extensive investigation is ongoing to identify those responsible.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information about those involved, is urged to contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Scarborough Serious Crime Team.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote reference 12180222994 when passing information.