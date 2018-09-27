Police reveal CCTV images after incident at Scarborough Sports Direct

North Yorkshire Police Officers have released CCTV and are appealing to speak to three men.

Officers believe they may have information regarding an incident in Sports Direct, Scarborough on Monday July 23.

The incident occurred when a man left the store with items he had not paid for.

He was challenged by staff at the shop before two other men became aggressive and threatening towards the staff and the man had to be released.

However, the goods were recovered.

Anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joel Varey.

Alternatively, you can email joel.varey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to provide information but remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12180134553.