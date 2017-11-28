Police reveal details of man killed in A64 North Yorkshire collision

Police have now confirmed that the pedestrian killed a collision with a car on the A64 in North Yorkshire yesterday evening was a 26-year-old local man.

The collision involved a blue Ford Focus car on the west-bound carriageway of the A64 near Sherburn in the Ryedale district at around 6.15pm.

Revealing more details about the collision today, North Yorkshire Police said that they believe the victim had walked to the A64 from Scagglethorpe.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. We are not yet in a position to release his identity.

“Police enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The stretch of road remained closed to traffic and diversions were put in place until 10.45pm last night in order for the police to carry out their investigation of the scene.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward as soon as possible, including anyone who recalls seeing either the man or the blue Ford Focus prior to the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Hamish Halloway or Emma Drummond, quoting reference number 12170212968.