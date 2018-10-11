Police search for missing Scarborough teenagers

Police are searching for two teenagers who are missing from home in the Scarborough area.

Members of the public are being urged to share any sightings or information that could help them find 16-year-old Sophie Thornton and Darren-Lee Wilkinson, who is 17 as officers have concerns about their welfare.

Sophie was last seen outside Scarborough College before 9am today. Officers believe she may be with Darren and the pair are probably still in the Scarborough area, but could be travelling to Harrogate.

She was wearing a Scarborough College school uniform, including a black blazer. However, she may have since changed her clothes and could now be wearing a green parka-style coat with a fur hood, blue ripped skinny jeans, black shoes and carrying a rucksack. She is slim, 5ft 6ins tall and has long blonde hair.

Darren is 5ft 9ins tall, of average build and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen either Darren or Sophie, or has information about their location, should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1. Please quote reference NYP111018-0128 when sharing information.