Police search for wanted Scarborough man Marcin Wiczynski

Police are searching for a wanted man who failed to attend court over a serious driving offence.

North Yorkshire Police said Marcin Wiczynski, 30, of Scarborough, was due in court after being charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

They have appealed for help to track him down after magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He is short, around 5ft 7ins, and of average build.

"He has short, brown receding hair and speaks with an Eastern European accent."

Anybody with information about his whereabouts should contact the police on 101.