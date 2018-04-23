Police searches continue for missing Whitby man

Police are asking for the public's help as searches continue for a missing Whitby man.

Mervin Hill, 60, has not been seen since 10am yesterday when he went for a walk.

Also in news: Motorbike rider in 'serious but stable' condition after A171 crash



He is described as being white and of medium build, with a shaved head.

It is believed he may have been wearing a blue baseball cap, blue long sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans-like trousers, walking shoes and small blue back pack.

Also in news: Illegal fishing on River Esk tackled in new multi-agency approach



Anyone who has seen Mervin is asked to call North Yorkshire Police via 101.