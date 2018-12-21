Police share drink drive message after motorist is fined £1,000 and banned for a year

North Yorkshire Police is sharing the message that everyone can play a part in preventing drink driving.

Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton said: “It might be by keeping an eye on mates when they’re out having a drink, or ordering them a taxi and making sure they don’t get behind the wheel if you think they’ve had one too many.

“Preventing them from driving in the first place could well save a life. Alternatively it could be by sharing information with us about someone who is drink or drug driving so we can stop a tragedy before it happens.

“We see the horrific consequences of drink or drug driving first-hand. If you saw what we see, you’d definitely report a drink or drug driver.”

Since the force's drink and drug driving campaign began on December 1, more than 70 drivers have been arrested and more than 20 have had court dates set.

Officers are conducting stop checks around the clock and intelligence is being used to target known offenders.

Recently, a motorist has been fined more than £1,000 and banned from the roads for a year after being over the legal drink drive limit.

Camila Ruddy, 31, from Pannal near Harrogate, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

She was stopped by officers on the A658 near Knaresborough just after 1am on December 8. When they carried out breath tests, she blew 41ug/100ml. The legal limit is 35ug.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £1,038 in costs, with £85 costs and a £103 victim surcharge.

They also banned her from driving for 12 months.