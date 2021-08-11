Police shut Low Road after report of a car spotted in the water at Scarborough's Throxenby Mere

Throxenby Mere in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police said the road, which goes around the Mere between the end of Lady Edith's Drive and Red Scar Lane junction, is likely to remain closed for some time and that drivers should avoid the area.

Officers are investigating after a member of the public reported a car in the water earlier today.

Yesterday, a man's body was recovered from the water at Throxenby Mere but it is unclear at this stage if the two incidents are linked.

North Yorkshire Police and other emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 5pm yesterday afternoon (August 10).

The body of a man in his 50s was discovered in the water at Throxenby Mere.

The man’s family have been informed and are receiving specialist support from the police.

Low Road was closed whilst emergency crews remained at the scene and reopened at 9.20pm. It has since closed again.