Local officers have stepped up patrols around Scarborough's beach chalets to help protect them from criminals.

Police have received reports of a number break-ins and burglaries around the chalets in the town's North Bay.

In response, Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team has increased night-time patrols in the area.

If anyone has any information about any incidents around the chalets, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.