Police stop drug driver and driver using their phone on A174 near Scarborough Police have arrested a drug driver at Hinderwell. A driver has been arrested after failing a roadside drug test on the A174. They were stopped at Hinderwell on Sunday afternoon. A driver has been reported for using their phone. On the same day police also stopped a motorist who was caught using their mobile phone. The driver has been reported.