Police stop drug driver and driver using their phone on A174 near Scarborough

Police have arrested a drug driver at Hinderwell.
Police have arrested a drug driver at Hinderwell.

A driver has been arrested after failing a roadside drug test on the A174.

They were stopped at Hinderwell on Sunday afternoon.

A driver has been reported for using their phone.

A driver has been reported for using their phone.

On the same day police also stopped a motorist who was caught using their mobile phone.

The driver has been reported.