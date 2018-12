Police are trying to locate the next of kin of a Scarborough woman who died yesterday.

Catherine Mary Lavelle lived at Westfield Avenue. She died suddenly on 17 December 2018, aged 89.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious.

So far, the police and Coroner's Office have not been able to locate any members of Ms Lavelle's family.

Any relatives of Ms Lavelle, or anyone who can help to trace them, is asked to contact the Coroner's Office on 01609 643168.