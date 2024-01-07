News you can trust since 1882
Police urgently searching for missing 51-year-old man from Staithes, near Whitby

Police are urgently searching for a man who’s gone missing from Staithes.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 7th Jan 2024, 19:33 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 19:33 GMT
Mark Coverdale, 51, was last seen at 12.30pm on Thursday January 4 at the bus stop on Whitby Road in Staithes – and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Mark is believed to be wearing a blue coat, a shirt and jeans, and carrying a black suitcase and a black bin bag.

He is white, with a shaved head, stubble, of very slim build and a hunched gait.

If you have any information about Mark's whereabouts, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 as a matter of urgency, quoting reference number 12230002230.

