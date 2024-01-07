Police urgently searching for missing 51-year-old man from Staithes, near Whitby

Police are urgently searching for a man who’s gone missing from Staithes.

Mark Coverdale, 51, was last seen at 12.30pm on Thursday January 4 at the bus stop on Whitby Road in Staithes – and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Mark is believed to be wearing a blue coat, a shirt and jeans, and carrying a black suitcase and a black bin bag.

He is white, with a shaved head, stubble, of very slim build and a hunched gait.