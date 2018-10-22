Police vow to punish Bridlington poppy vandals

Police have vowed to punish "callous vandals" for stealing twenty large poppies from Bridlington's war memorial.

The poppies were removed yesterday, leaving the local community and veterans appalled by the actions and organisers of the Poppy Appeal in the town said it would be a pre-meditated act to damage.

The poppies were put up as part of the Bridlington Free Press' Turn The Town Red campaign, which has seen more than 2,000 of the emblems sold and put up on display around the town.

Inspector Rob Cocker said: “This act of vandalism shows a complete lack of respect for those who fought and died for our freedom and I want to reassure the residents of Bridlington that it will not go unpunished.

“We are working hard to gather evidence to trace those responsible and would ask for anyone who can assist us to get in touch.

“The poppies that were removed have not yet been found. If you come across them or you saw someone carrying the flowers yesterday evening, please let us know.

“The information you provide could be vital in helping us to track down the culprits.”

If you can help, please call 101, quoting log number 125 of October 22.