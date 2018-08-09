Police warn British Gas users to be vigilant as fake refund email scams increase

North Yorkshire Police are urging past and present British Gas member to stay alert as the number of fake refund scams increase.

A recent Facebook post from North Yorkshire Police urged members of the public to remain vigilant as Action Fraud have had a recent increase in reports about fake British Gas emails which claim to offer refunds.

Action Fraud and North Yorkshire Police are urging people to never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text

Action Fraud is the UK's national fraud and cyber crime reporting centre, who provide a central point of contact for information about fraud and cyber crime.

They warn that the links provided in these scam emails lead to genuine-looking British Gas phishing websites which are designed to steal both the usernames and passwords for British Gas accounts.

A post on Action Fraud’s Facebook page from August 6 states “We've had lots of reports about these British Gas emails. They're fake and there's no refund! The links take you to cloned websites designed to steal your British Gas login details”.

Action Fraud and North Yorkshire Police urge people to:

-Always question unsolicited requests for your personal or financial information in case it’s a scam

-Never automatically click on a link in an unexpected email or text.

To report phishing,the fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details, visit: actionfraud.police.uk/report_phishing

For more information on how to stay secure online, visit: northyorkshire.police.uk/fraud or cyberaware.gov.uk