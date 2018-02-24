Police warning after bogus HMRC calls scam in Bridlington

Scammers claiming to be from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) are targeting people in Bridlington by attempting to trick them into paying bogus debts and taxes.

Humberside Police yesterday received two reports of the bogus phone calls from worried residents, who got in touch following othe force's warning of similar calls being made to people in the North Lincolnshire last month.

In both cases, the fraudsters told their intended victims that they had unpaid tax bills and demanded immediate payment.

One woman was told she owed £860 in income tax payments and she would be taken to court if she did not pay, police said.

Another 80-year-old woman was threatened that unless she immediately went to her local supermarket and bought iTunes vouchers worth £700 – which someone would arrange to collect - she would be taken to court and ordered to pay £46,000.

Both realised it was a scam and refused to hand any money over. However, officers are issuinga warning today to help prevent others falling for the con.

Detective Inspector Kev Foster said: “A genuine representative of HMRC would never call and ask for your bank details or for payment in iTunes vouchers.

“Be wary of any caller who asks you to give personal or financial details over the phone – wherever they claim to be from.

“If you believe it may be a genuine call from your bank, a retailer where you have an account or a Government body, hang up and call them back later – and look up the contact details yourself rather than using a number the caller has given you.

“If they’re genuine they won’t have a problem with this and you could save yourself from handing over your hard earned cash to a scammer.”

Det Isp Foster also called on those with vulnerable friends or relatives to pass on the warning.

Anyone who receives a call that they are suspicious about is asked to call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or report it online.