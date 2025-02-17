Alison Hume MP column: view from Westminster on Scarborough and Whitby transport

I am always punctual when it comes to arriving in the House of Commons chamber for a debate as I don’t want to risk the Speaker’s wrath.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Punctuality is not something which can be relied on when it comes to our trains.

In the figures for October to November 2024, just 65 per cent of TPE’s Scarborough to York arrived within three minutes of their scheduled time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means the rest arrived often too late to catch connecting trains.

Alison Hume, MP for Whitby and Scarborough.

This wouldn’t be so much of an issue if there was a more frequent service.

Constituents tell me they want the reinstatement of the half hourly service and I agree.

Both myself and David Skaith, the Mayor for York and North Yorkshirem are pressing TPE to introduce an improved service – vital particularly for commuters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new state-owned UK rail operator Great British Railways (GBR) will be fully operational by late 2026 at the earliest due to the scale and complexity of the required reforms.

We have to establish an entirely new organisation that works across the railways and does away with the competing and conflicting interests.

These are the problems when it comes to slotting in new services into Northern Trains service from Whitby to Middlesborough.

After concerted campaigning from all quarters, the early train will be reinstated at a slightly later time, but again, there is no timetable (sorry!) for its reintroduction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open access train services are operated on a commercial basis by private companies, running services like Grand Central and Hull Trains.

In a recent debate I called for an open access operator to run a Scarborough to London direct service.

After all we have four platforms at Scarborough station!

Of course we can’t talk about trains without talking about buses.

A recent meeting with Arriva revealed that although the company would be replacing the X4 (Whitby to Middlesbrough) buses with better (but not new) vehicles, there were no plans to improve services on the other side of town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government has given York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority £12.7m to improve bus services so I look forward to seeing the results!

As we improve bus services, we need to buy British-made buses such the excellent electric buses made by Alexander Dennis, formerly Plaxton’s, in Scarborough.

In my question to the Chancellor about the importance of supporting local manufacturing, Rachel Reeves replied to say the government recognised the opportunities to use public procurement to buy more buses made in this country, supporting good jobs here in Britain.

That’s the view from Westminster this month on transport.

Got to dash now for my connecting train to Scarborough!