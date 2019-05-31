'Appalling' orange wall is set to be replaced with something more traditional

A bright orange wall on Whitby's West Pier is to be replaced following a public outcry.

The stone parapet on the structure was put in place earlier this year as part of a £7.6m scheme to safeguard the long-term future of the crumbling structures.

However, during the construction process, the wall ended up being built in a bright orange colour, out of keeping with the rest of the Grade II listed structures.

Scarborough Council has now submitted a planning application to return the parapet to a more traditional colour with two courses of sandstone blocks after a number of complaints from people in the town.

The borough council's planning committee will be asked to grant listed building consent for the change when it meets next Thursday.

Whitby Civic Society has welcomed the change, with its chairman Dr John Field saying: "We welcome the proposal to replace the bright orange parapet with stone."

Speaking in January, the then cabinet member for Major Projects Cllr Mike Cockerill said the finish of the wall was "appalling" and put the blame at the feet of the contractors.

He said: "I think the contractors realised that the colour wasn’t right. They tried to do something about it – and failed miserably."