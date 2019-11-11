Brexit Party pulls out of election contest in Scarborough and Whitby

Scarborough Town Hall.

Aleshea Westwood announced on Twitter over the weekend that she would be standing in the constituency, not Robert Andersen as the party had previously said.

The party confirmed the change this morning but now, following an announcement from its leader Nigel Farage, it will not be standing a candidate in the constituency at all.

Mr Farage said the party would not be contesting seats previously held by the Conservatives.

The full list of candidates will be revealed on Thursday (14th).

Confirmed for Scarborough and Whitby so far are Lee Derrick (Yorkshire Party), Hugo Fearnley (Labour), Robert Goodwill (Conservative) and Robert Graham Lockwood (Liberal Democrats).