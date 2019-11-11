Change in Brexit Party candidate for Scarborough and Whitby

Aleshea Westwood. Image from the Brexit Party

Aleshea Westwood announced on Twitter that she will be standing in the constituency for the Brexit Party, not Robert Andersen as the party had previously said.

No reason has yet been given for the change.

Mrs Westwood had been due to stand for the party in the neighbouring constituency of Thirsk, Malton and Filey.

She tweeted: “Standing for The Brexit Party in Scarborough and Whitby #changepoliticsforthe good.”

The Brexit Party has been approached for a comment.

She joins fellow confirmed candidates Lee Derrick (Yorkshire Party), Hugo Fearnley (Labour), Robert Goodwill (Conservative) and Robert Graham Lockwood (Liberal Democrats) for the December 12 election.

The Green Party is not fielding a candidate.