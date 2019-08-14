Council confirm sale of land on Box Hill in Scarborough

Scarborough Council has confirmed the sale of a piece of land which could become new homes for the borough.

The unused grassland in Box Hill, which covers 0.22 acres, was on the market for bids in excess of £60,000.

An aerial view of the plot. PIC: Google

This morning, Cllr Liz Colling, the cabinet member for economy, community, and commercial, approved the sale, though the identity of the purchaser and the price have not yet been revealed.

A report prepared for Cllr Colling stated that three bids were made for the land, with one being “significantly more” than the others.

The accepted offer is subject to planning permission being granted for the use of the land, which falls between numbers 82 and 94 Box Hill and was advertised as “suitable for residential development."