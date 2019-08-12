Council set to sell Box Hill land earmarked for new homes

Scarborough Council is set to sell a piece of land in Box Hill that had been earmarked for new homes.

The unused grass land, which covers 0.22 acres, was on the market for bids in excess of £60,000.

The land seen from Box Hill. PIC: Google

On Wednesday, Cllr Liz Colling, the cabinet member for economy, community, and commercial will be asked to approve the sale.

The identity of the purchaser and the price have not yet been revealed.

A report prepared for Cllr Colling states that three bids for the site were received.

It adds: “Bidder A has offered significantly more than the other two bidders. Bidder A’s funding is however tied up with the sale of their existing property, which presents a risk of delay.

“However, given the figures involved, it is considered an acceptable risk at this stage.

“Bidder A’s bid is also subject to planning permission being granted rather than completion following pre-planning application advice.

“This could also delay completion, however, Bidder A has already carried out a lot of research and taken professional advice on their proposal, which will assist with the planning process.”

The land in question, which falls between numbers 82 and 94 Box Hill, was advertised as “suitable for residential development."

