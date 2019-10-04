Council warned about lack of affordable housing in latest phase of Middle Deepdale housing

Scarborough Council has been warned not to lose sight of the need for affordable homes in the borough after it granted permission for 106 new properties on the Middle Deepdale site in Eastfield.

The authority’s planning committee yesterday gave approval to Phase 4 of the scheme which will see a total of 1,350 new homes built on the land when it is completed.

The committee heard that a viability report submitted by the developer Kebbell Homes showed that it would be unable to provide any affordable homes in the new batch of 106 houses.

The councillors were told that despite this, the overall Middle Deepdale scheme would provide above the 10% legal requirement for affordable units when completed.

Eastfield ward councillor Tony Randerson (Lab) said that while it was “regrettable” Phase 4 had no affordable housing provision the council should be mindful of the situation in the borough.

He said: “We all know there is something like 2,500 homeless in the borough, we need more affordable and social housing.

“I also note there are no one-bedroom dwellings [in Phase 4], there are some two-bedroom but the majority are three-bedroom. I would like to see us attain in the future as many one-bedroom dwellings as possible.”

A report that went before the committee stated that to date, 134 affordable units have been provided or are under construction.

The committee approved the plans.