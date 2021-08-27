The Home Office is temporarily housing 92 people, including 64 children, in a Scarborough hotel.

North Yorkshire is offering safe homes to Afghan refugees who supported British efforts in Afghanistan as interpreters or by helping to implement UK Government policyworkers, qualifying under the Government’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

Separately, the Home Office is temporarily housing 92 people, including 64 children, in a Scarborough hotel while permanent accommodation elsewhere in the UK is arranged.

Cllr David Chance, Executive Member for Stronger Communities, said: “We saw an outpouring of donations for the Afghan families, which is unsurprising from the people of North Yorkshire, and we thank them for that.

“We now have more donations than these families need. Fortunately, they are being well-catered for through tried and tested systems established over a number of years by the county council and partners, including district and borough councils, volunteer and community groups and the Refugee Council.”

The families that have been permanently settled in the county are receiving support to help them to integrate and live independently, including English lessons, where required, school places and routes to employment that will make use of the professional skills they bring.

North Yorkshire residents have been so generous with donations of clothes, toiletries and other items that charities now have more than they need, so people who wish to are being asked to show their support in a different way.

Cllr Chance added: “If people still want to show their support, we would encourage them instead to make a financial donation to national charities involved in refugee resettlement.”

Among others, organisations include the British Red Cross, the Refugee Council, Refugee Action, the UN Relief Agency, UNICEF, Afghanaid and Humanitarian Assistance for the Women and Children of Afghanistan. Alternatively, local employers could consider providing employment opportunities to the Afghan adults that have been permanently resettled, some of whom have higher-level education qualifications including degrees.

Migration Yorkshire has created a web page listing ways in which people, businesses and organisations can provide support, which can be found here.