Approval for plan to convert ‘large’ empty shop on Scarborough’s Castle Road into flats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large empty shop near Scarborough’s town centre can be converted into residential flats.

KG Services (Yorkshire) Ltd’s application to convert the vacant shop at 20 Castle Road into a residential property has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The large ground floor retail premises previously bought and sold second-hand gold, silver, jewellery, and mobile devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns were raised about the level of noise on the road which has several retail units and food outlets.

20 Castle Road, Scarborough.

The environmental health department recommended that a noise management assessment should be required from the applicant to “mitigate against harmful noise from highway traffic and nearby fixed plant installations”.

A council report also notes that conversions of ground-floor shops to residential units can “often be problematic in terms of noise attenuation”.

It adds that this is more likely when “shops have large expanses of glass across the frontages leading to insufficient noise screening from the natural disturbances from outside on the future occupants”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, planning officers did not agree with the recommendation, and said that renovation works would “naturally enhance the level of sound protection from disturbances outside the property”.

In terms of residential amenity, officers concluded that a small courtyard at the rear of the building “would provide sufficient space for the storage of waste and is considered a satisfactory level of provision for the occupants of residential flats”.

The Highway Authority did not object to the plan and there were no public representations.

The same applicant, Konrad Gehrk of KG Service Ltd, was given permission to convert the upper floors of the property into residential flats two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, the retail space was also divided to form two separate commercial units.

Planning officers said that the proposal would be a “positive restoration” of the building and that the repair works would enhance the character and appearance of Scarborough’s conservation area as well as the street scene on Castle Road.

The application was approved by North Yorkshire Council on Tuesday, June 25, subject to conditions including approval of a construction management plan.