Approval for plan to convert listed Scarborough office into Chinese supermarket

29-31 Falsgrave Road. Google Maps.

A small Chinese supermarket is set to be opened in a Grade II listed building near Scarborough town centre.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wen Zhu Chen’s proposal to convert the ground-floor office property at 29 -31 Falsgrave Road into a shop selling Chinese food products and decorations has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The property, which is located next to Sainsbury’s and is a five-minute walk from the railway station, forms part of a designated Grade II listing of terraced dwellings on Falsgrave Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upper-floors are self-contained flats and the ground-floor has been in use as an office, but no internal or external changes have been proposed.

Two members of the public wrote letters in support of the plan, while one local resident objected to the scheme.

“Inappropriate alterations to the interior and exterior of the building and an increase in traffic as a result of the change of use” were listed as reasons for opposing the development.

However, planners noted that “external alterations do not form part of the application, and the proposal seeks consent for the change of use only”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With regard to concerns about traffic, the Highway Authority said it had no objections to the proposal.

Officers also noted that the site is located off a classified highway with “plentiful traffic”, and that “given the overall floor area of the shop, the change of use would not result in undue excessive vehicular traffic to the premises”.

The applicant, Mrs Chen, said that because of the site’s vicinity to the Scarborough town centre, the shop would be “able to attract more customers as there are nearby transport links such as bus and rail connections, which would benefit the business”.

She added that “because the demand for Chinese products and goods is growing, more people are likely to purchase Chinese goods”.

The change of use of the site was approved by North Yorkshire Council, subject to conditions.