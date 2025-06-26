Approval for repair works at Grade-II listed Scarborough Spa's Sun Court and Sun Lounge

A set of repairs at Scarborough Spa's Sun Court and Sun Lounge can go ahead after plans were approved by the planning authority.

North Yorkshire Council’s planned repairs have been approved for the Grade-II* listed concert venue, where a heritage survey identified age-related defects in the fabric of the building.

Parts of Scarborough Spa date back to 1858 and the renovations will improve its visual appeal and energy efficiency.

The repair works are set to include the replacement of five glazed double doors and seven window panes in the rooms.

The existing frames are timber and will be replaced by replica timber profiles and frames, alongside a series of like-for-like repair works on a number of other windows that did not require planning permission.

One member of the public wrote a letter in support of the application, stating that “appropriate provisions must be made to ensure the longevity of the repairs”.

North Yorkshire Council's Conservation Officer raised no objection to the proposal as the nature of the works was deemed to result in a “neutral impact”.

A survey, done by experts from Humble Heritage, found the Sun Court and Spa Suite had "low historic interest" compared to other parts of the building, but "retained an important musical tradition".

The experts said the current Sun Court and Sun Suite were designed by Scarborough architect Sir Thomas Edwin Cooper and were added to the complex between 1913 and 1918.

However, they said a glazed screen to the Sun Suite and the curved and glazed front to the bandstand – although in the original scheme – were "not built until the circa 1930s and 1950s when the chequerboard flooring was likely also added".

A spa building was first built in Scarborough in around 1700, but was originally "just a timber embanked terrace to the shore", the report added.

The 1858 building has a large concert hall, theatre and assembly rooms, and hosts entertainment including orchestras and jazz.

The Spa has featured in popular culture, including the films Little Voice starring Jane Horrocks and Michael Caine, as well as Dancing Queen starring Rik Mayall and Helena Bonham Carter.

The council is also preparing to celebrate the town's 400th anniversary as the original spa resort next year.