Authority hands control of Malton public toilets to town council

The public toilets in Malton Market Place. Photo: Google Maps.

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive committee have agreed to give responsibility for Malton Market Place conveniences to Malton Town Council.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the deal, the town council will receive a one-off grant of £57,000 from North Yorkshire Council.

Both organisations have agreed that the town's Wentworth Street toilets, which are a four-minute walk from the Market Place facilities, will be permanently closed when the transfer goes ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agreement is part of the so-called 'double devolution' deal following the launch of North Yorkshire Council in 2023, which sees services handed down to town and parish councils.

Coun Greg White, executive member for managing our environment, said public toilets were discretionary and the authority did not have the money available to spend on the service it would like.

He added: "Malton Town Council are keen to take these on and they think they can do a good job of running them.

"I think that's entirely appropriate and I'm pleased we're able to bring forward this proposal which would involve not only Malton taking on these toilets but also receiving a sum of money which we've been able to get hold of to refurbish those toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will get a change of management and a capital investment as well.”

Coun Lindsay Burr, mayor of Malton, told the meeting the transfer had the full support of Malton Town Council.

Deputy leader Gareth Dadd said: "Services like this are best delivered as local as possible.

"I speak from some experience in the Hambleton area where it was more or less forced, the transfer of public conveniences to town and parish councils.

"That worked extremely well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have absolutely no problem with the principle of this and furthermore I would encourage others to look at similar types of schemes."

The Market Place toilets in Malton are leased from the Fitzwilliam Estate on a peppercorn basis, which officials say is supportive of the transfer.

Councillors were told at the meeting that the transfer of the toilets would save North Yorkshire Council around £15,000 a year after payment of the one-off grant.

The closure of the Wentworth Street toilets will save a further £13,000 a year.

The grant to the town council will be funded by the government's rural prosperity fund.