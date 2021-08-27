Businesses in Scarborough and Filey apply to allow customers to sit outside for another 12 months

The Stumble Inn in Falsgrave Road, Scarborough and Bramwell’s Tea Room in Belle Vue Street in Filey are both looking to extend their pavement licences.

The government legislation brought in last year, designed to promote economic recovery and growth in response to the coronavirus pandemic, introduced an easier pavement licence application process for businesses that already serve food and drink.

Planning permission is also temporarily waived for pavement licences and the process is sped up to limit the waiting times for those applying.

The Stumble Inn, Scarborough picture: Google images

The aim of the legislation is to help protect hospitality businesses and give them the opportunity to maximise their income potential whilesocial distancing measures remain in place.

As part of the decision-making process, Scarborough Council consults with its own environmental health team, the highways authority, North Yorkshire Police and the public.

The scheme had been due to expire at the end of September this year but has now been extended by 12 months by the government, though premises must apply for the extra time.