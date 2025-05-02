By-election likely following North Yorkshire Council vacancy on Scarborough Eastfield ward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A by-election is likely to be called for Scarborough’s Eastfield division of North Yorkshire Council.

The seat has become vacant following the resignation of Cllr Tony Randerson who represented the Social Justice Party.

He announced his resignation with immediate effect today (Friday, May 2).

He had served as a councillor since 2013 for the former North Yorkshire County Council as well as the former Scarborough Borough Council.

He was an elected member for North Yorkshire Council following the launch of the authority in April 2023.

A by-election will be triggered if two electors from the North Yorkshire area request a poll.

It will then take place within 35 working days of the requests.

If no requests are received, the seat will remain vacant until the next scheduled elections for the council in 2027.

All requests for a by-election regarding this vacancy can be sent to the Proper Officer, County Hall, Racecourse Lane, Northallerton DL7 8AD or via email at [email protected]

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/elections for more.