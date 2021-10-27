An artist's impression of the scheme proposed for Newborough in Scarborough issued by developers Wrenbridge and Buccleuch Property.

Developers Wrenbridge and Buccleuch Property plan to demolish the existing former Argos building on Newborough and replace it with ground-floor retail units and accommodation for 50 in-training NHS doctors and nurses from Scarborough Hospital and 150 university students on the upper levels.

However, the plans have been met with uproar from a number of residents with many opposing the development and advocating for an alternative use of the space.

The plans were due to be determined in November, but the council's leader, Cllr Steve Siddons, has now requested that the planning application be deferred until December after what he says is a "worrying" spread of "misinformation" and so that meetings can be held with residents and businesses.

The state of the current site of the former Argos building on Newborough.

Cllr Steve Siddons said: "While construction costs nationally have clearly risen over the last year, dubious maths about rising costs have been used to fuel claims about the financial viability of the project and people with an axe to grind have used public forums to whip up untruths.

"The amount of deliberate misinformation being spread about this scheme is worrying."

However, the plans for the site have drawn considerable opposition with concerns over its size, value for money, and lack of parking provision.

In efforts to reassure residents, Cllr Siddons said that occupants of the proposed building will not be issued with parking permits or scratch cards for on-street parking.

An artist's impression of a plan for Market Square based on an urban renaissance blueprint produced in 2002-2004. (Photo: Neil Pearson)

"We are working with the county council to carry out a review of on-street parking in Scarborough old town," he said.

Scarborough Council is borrowing £22m from the Public Works Loan Board to finance the scheme which has been drawn up in collaboration with Coventry University Scarborough and York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Cllr Siddons said: "The need to do something with the ugly former Argos building has been on the agenda as far back as 2003. It is not an overnight issue.

"Finding a new purpose for this site is central to our transformative plans for Scarborough."

The director of Boyes department store, whose site on Queen Street overlooks the proposed development site, has backed the proposals.

Cllr Siddons said that there have been allegations of “done deals” and allegations that the council is “completely ignoring” feedback, and so made the decision to defer the plan.

He continued: "While there is a desire for us to get on with this project, I do recognise there is a need for further engagement so the point of the overall scheme can be explained and clarified.

"We are arranging meetings with stakeholders such as residents, business groups and students and young people so we can understand any concerns they have about these proposals.

"I urge people not to get caught up in the rhetoric and to see this as our opportunity to finally fix this unloved part of Scarborough.